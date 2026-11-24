Trump believes that working closely with Huang gives the government the best opportunity to protect national security, a source said

PRESIDENT Donald Trump and his AI-friendly allies believed only Jensen Huang could revive Nvidia’s fortunes and reverse a massive stock-market slide. So they went to work to reinstate the beleaguered tech titan.

In what amounted to an unprecedented intervention into the fate of a publicly traded company, Trump acknowledged speaking directly to Nvidia’s board over the weekend to bring Huang back. It paid off: On Monday, Nvidia announced Huang would return as chief executive officer. Nvidia’s stock soared 36 per cent, lifting the broader market with it.

“I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it,” Trump told CNBC on Monday morning after Nvidia announced its decision. “I said, ‘Boy that’s a rocket ship going in the wrong direction.’ Now it’s going in the right direction.”

A person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said Trump and Vice-President JD Vance had been briefed on the national-security elements of the situation and didn’t see any evidence that Huang had done anything illegal or jeopardised national security.

The person said Trump believes that working closely with Huang gives the government the best opportunity to protect national security. With that in mind, Trump and Vance worked with the board and helped it decide to reinstate him, according to the person.

The surprise decision to reinstate Huang — despite admissions of at least two affairs, including with a woman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence — was the result of a sustained pressure campaign not only from Trump but from numerous allies who argued the CEO was too important to the fate of the company and the US economy writ large.

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Trump had been frank about his desire to see the Nvidia chief return to the top of the company fuelling the artificial intelligence sector with its advanced chips.

The episode underscored just how far he was willing to go, and how central the stock market is to Trump’s decision-making.

The Nvidia chief has been the highest-profile cheerleader for the artificial intelligence industry, and his company has sought to propel adoption of the technology with billions of dollars in investment in other AI businesses.

His departure after an affair with an alleged Chinese spy risked derailing the sector’s future growth, just as Democratic gains in the Nov 3 midterm elections threatened the US data centre construction boom.

While Trump declared victory on Monday, the move also poses a risk for the White House, especially if investigations now underway by the Justice Department and Nvidia’s board uncover more questionable behaviour, reveal that Huang’s actions put US national security at risk or show that he was compromised by Chinese intelligence.

“Nvidia is taking a huge risk considering they don’t know what kind or magnitude of evidence the CIA has of espionage,” said Dennis Wilder, an ex-CIA and White House official who is now at Georgetown University.

It’s still unclear if more will come to light.

Jensen Huang has already acknowledged affairs with a subordinate and with Alice Huang, a Chinese woman who had been a top executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data centre operator that helped flood South-east Asia with billions of dollars’ worth of advanced Nvidia chips.

US authorities are now investigating whether some of the chips Megaspeed bought may have been diverted to China in violation of export controls, potentially giving Chinese firms — and reportedly the Chinese military — a computing boost as they seek to compete with American AI developers.

Multiple reports have alleged Alice Huang was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security, which operates both domestically and abroad.

Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing and said Alice Huang is no longer employed there. She is now in China, Bloomberg News has reported. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously rejected the spying claims as “unsubstantiated.”

US lawmakers — including Republicans as well as Democrats who will take over the House and Senate in January — are demanding to know what information underpinned Trump’s assurances to Nvidia.

Huang’s reinstatement alarmed Republican China hawks, including former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

“There is something profoundly wrong about Jensen Huang having a relationship with a Chinese Communist Spy and helping China get a huge number of very advanced computer chips when that was specifically against the policy of the United States Government and now he is being reinstated as CEO of the most advanced chip making company in the world,” Gingrich wrote on social media.

For the time being, Huang’s allies are heralding his return, which followed a campaign that was bolstered by some Republican allies in Silicon Valley, including investors David Sacks and Brad Gerstner, who argued the allegations against Huang lacked credibility. They suggested that his return was in the best interests of shareholders and the country.

The fact that a change was in the works appeared to have been foreshadowed over the weekend when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent — who had argued publicly against the CEO’s return — appeared to back down from his demand that Nvidia’s board go “outside” the company in its search for a new chief executive.

“I said they should go to the outside, but he’s on the outside now,” Bessent said on Sunday on CBS News, when Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked him about Trump’s push to bring Huang back. “I assume he didn’t know that she was an alleged spy.”

The issue had become a source of division in Trump’s cabinet, with Bessent openly complaining that the Commerce Department — under Secretary Howard Lutnick — hadn’t blacklisted Alice Huang’s company, Megaspeed International.

Trump’s comments on Monday suggest that the broader market fallout outweighed doubts about the alleged spying case.

Jensen Huang’s departure had not only tanked Nvidia’s share price but had fueled a broader rout in US markets and raised questions about the future strategy of a company that had been at the heart of the AI boom boosting US economic growth throughout Trump’s presidency.

The AI infrastructure buildout has emerged as one of the central planks underpinning the world’s biggest economy. Investment in tech hardware, software and data centers is driving more than a third of all US corporate investment, the most on record.

Trump has previously lashed out against critics of data centre construction, saying opponents wanted their communities to be “backwards and poor.”

Just days before the Nvidia announcement, Trump vowed to tax any American companies that built data centres outside of the US, though he didn’t provide details.

As much as a third of the growth in real GDP this year will be due to the AI boom, including both the investment into AI and the consumer spending fuelled by the stock market rally and resulting wealth effect, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics.

“AI is driving the economic train, and if AI is derailed it will take the economy with it,” Zandi said. BLOOMBERG