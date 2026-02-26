Paramount Skydance forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates as legacy TV Media drags

Paramount expects revenue between US$7.15 billion and US$7.35 billion in the first three months of 2026, compared with analyst estimates of US$7.36 billion in revenue. PHOTO: REUTERS

PARAMOUNT Skydance forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, citing an ongoing decline in legacy TV, but predicted strong growth in its streaming unit this year on additional subscribers and price increases.

The David Ellison-led company called its bid for Warner Bros Discovery an “accelerant” to its goals, but would not comment further on the deal talks.

Warner Bros’ board is evaluating whether Paramount’s revised US$31-per-share bid for the entire company constitutes a superior offer to Netflix’s US$27.75 a share proposal for its streaming and studio assets.

The two media giants are vying for control of Warner Bros’ film and television studios, a library packed with such global juggernauts as Harry Potter and Game of Thrones.

“Paramount Skydance’s quarter isn’t really about the headline numbers - it’s about whether streaming momentum can outrun the structural unwind in linear,” PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore said.

During the fourth quarter, revenue at Paramount‘s TV media unit declined 5 per cent to US$4.71 billion, hurt by softer advertising demand and a decline in affiliate revenue.

Legacy media companies face declining ratings and revenue across their cable portfolios, with cord-cutting accelerating the shift toward streaming.

Paramount expects revenue between US$7.15 billion and US$7.35 billion in the first three months of 2026, compared with analyst estimates of US$7.36 billion in revenue, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Paramount reported total revenue of US$8.15 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with estimates of US$8.14 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The filmed entertainment segment reported a 16 per cent increase in revenue, primarily due to the consolidation of Skydance licensing.

Paramount+ streaming service ended the year with 78.9 million paid subscribers, and the company expects user growth to get a boost this year from adding Ultimate Fighting Championship to its exclusive lineup. REUTERS