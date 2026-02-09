Samsung stock rises after report on mass production of AI chips

The company’s progress in HBM development suggests it’s closing the gap with its domestic rival

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics’ shares climbed as much as 6.4 per cent after a report that the company will soon begin mass production of HBM4 memory chips, used as part of the buildout for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The South Korean tech giant plans to ship the semiconductors to Nvidia, the leader in AI accelerators, as early as the third week of February, Yonhap News reported.

The high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips will be used to power the US company’s upcoming Vera Rubin AI accelerators, Yonhap reported, citing unidentified sources in the industry.

Samsung is in the unusual position of playing catchup to SK Hynix, which had jumped ahead as the primary supplier of memory chips to Nvidia. Samsung’s progress in HBM development suggests it’s closing the gap with its domestic rival.

Samsung’s stock had already gained more than 30 per cent this year to Friday’s (Feb 6) close, as rising memory chip prices have benefited all the major players in the industry. Soaring demand from hyperscalers such as Amazon.com and Alphabet have pushed up some prices to nearly double the level just since the fourth quarter of 2025.

Samsung also likely benefited from AI-related gains in US stocks tied to the data centre buildout.

Four major hyperscalers plan to spend about US$650 billion this year, boosting shares of Nvidia nearly 8 per cent on Friday. BLOOMBERG