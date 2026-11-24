Washington’s move is “erroneous”, said an Alibaba spokesperson

The US Commerce Department moved to formally add Apex Enterprise Solutions to its so-called entity list on Monday. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Trump administration blacklisted a Singaporean subsidiary of Alibaba Group along with several entities affiliated with Megaspeed International, the firm at the heart of a scandal that briefly cost Jensen Huang his job as Nvidia chief executive officer.

In a filing on Monday (Nov 23), the Commerce Department moved to formally add Apex Enterprise Solutions to its so-called entity list, a designation that restricts the company from purchasing AI chips and other advanced technology without a US government license.

The Commerce Department listing named Megaspeed as well as six other entities in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

Alibaba is rapidly expanding into AI, saying last week that it expects AI-related revenue growth to recover by 2028 from a brief slowdown next year.

The company is looking to the growing sophistication of its in-house semiconductors to dispel longer-term fallout from Washington’s moves to restrict Chinese firms’ remote access to advanced chips.

“Adding Apex Enterprise Solutions to the Entity List is erroneous because Apex has never diverted advanced computing chips subject to US export restrictions,” an Alibaba spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We will seek all legal avenues to protect our rights and reputation.”

In June, the Pentagon accused some of China’s biggest companies, including Alibaba, Baidu and BYD of supporting the Chinese military, doubling down on an earlier decision to label crown jewels of the country’s corporate world as threats to US national security. BLOOMBERG