What to know about the China spy allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

The allegations raise US national security questions, among others

Alice Huang (in pink) attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

NVIDIA, the world’s second-most valuable company and the US chipmaker at the heart of the global AI industry, is facing a crisis like none other in its three-decade history.

On Nov 8, chief executive officer Jensen Huang admitted he had been unfaithful in his marriage, effectively confirming a series of reports linking him romantically with a woman who has been identified as a suspected Chinese spy and whose company bought chips from Nvidia.

The revelation could have far-reaching ramifications for Nvidia and Huang, one of the most prominent advocates for the global AI infrastructure rollout and for relaxing US chip restrictions on China. The allegations also raise national security questions given the strategic importance of Nvidia’s technology to the US.

Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence agency. The company says it has “no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised.”

Why has Nvidia launched an investigation?

Since 2025, Nvidia has been under scrutiny from US lawmakers over its relationship with a Singaporean technology company called Megaspeed International, which rents out computing capacity at data centres and has become one of the biggest Asian buyers of Nvidia’s AI chips.

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That scrutiny intensified on Nov 6 when the New York Times reported that a memo circulating among top policymakers in the Trump administration cited intelligence indicating that Alice Huang — an executive at Megaspeed — had been recruited by a Chinese spy agency to collect information about Jensen Huang.

The Nvidia CEO had previously described his relationship with her as a “normal” business one. On Nov 8, he admitted he had had an affair, although he didn’t identify the woman involved. Alice Huang had previously been pictured with the Nvidia boss in photos posted on social media.

Jensen Huang, 63, said he supported the investigation. “I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America’s national security,” he wrote in a memo.

Who is Alice Huang? What is Megaspeed?

Alice Huang took control of Megaspeed, which was spun off from one of China’s largest video-game companies, 7Road Holdings, five months after the US unveiled sweeping restrictions on exports of advanced chips to China in 2022.

She sold Megaspeed to a Singaporean company in 2023, shortly before it won a coveted Nvidia Cloud Partner designation.

Megaspeed rapidly became a major buyer of Nvidia products. Trade records show that the value of goods it imported was worth more than 1,000 times the cash it held on its balance sheet in 2023, the latest year for which financial information is available. At one point, its imports of Nvidia products topped US$4.6 billion.

The US government is investigating both Megaspeed’s ownership structure and whether it has smuggled Nvidia chips to China, which would be a serious breach of curbs imposed to limit the Asian country’s AI and military prowess. Singapore is also looking into whether Megaspeed has violated local laws.

Why are these allegations so concerning?

Nvidia makes advanced chips used to train and run AI models in giant data centres around the world. The products are crucial to the AI boom. Its most cutting-edge chips are considered important to US national security, giving the country one of its clearest technological advantages in a field expected to revolutionise economies and industries.

Its CEO has become an influential and vocal figure in Washington, arguing that restrictions on the sale of high-end semiconductors to China are counterproductive because they encourage the development of domestic alternatives.

Jensen Huang also oversees one of the biggest AI financing efforts globally. Nvidia has worked with some of Wall Street’s biggest firms on a US$500 billion effort to help companies rapidly build out their equipment, and he’s funnelled money into bolstering the AI supply chain and fledgling customers.

That makes any suggestion that a foreign intelligence agency may have targeted or manipulated the Nvidia chief particularly concerning.

What has China said about the allegations?

Beijing has so far limited its official comments on the matter. When asked in late October about a report that Alice Huang may have been serving as a Chinese agent aiming to evade chip export controls, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said it was “unsubstantiated and purely a smear against China.”

The controversy comes ahead of an expected meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec summit in China next week.

Access to advanced technology remains a major source of tension between Washington and Beijing. Trump chose Nvidia’s Huang, accompanied by his wife, as one of a select few executives to sit at the head table of a state dinner with Xi when the Chinese leader visited the US in September.

It’s unclear whether Trump, who expressed public support for Jensen Huang after the revelations, will ask the Nvidia CEO to accompany him to China on this trip, which he has done previously.

What will happen now?

Much will depend on what Nvidia’s investigation finds — including whether any company information was compromised and what action, if any, the board decides to take.

Last week, key US House Republicans asked Nvidia’s leader for a briefing on his dealings with Alice Huang, adding congressional scrutiny to Nvidia’s investigation.

The allegations have already prompted speculation among investors and analysts about Jensen Huang’s future at the company he co-founded in the 1990s, and who could potentially succeed him.

His departure would be particularly significant given how instrumental he has been to both the company and the broader AI industry. Jensen Huang spent years criss-crossing the globe promoting AI and the vast ecosystem of chipmakers, server manufacturers and data center operators underpinning its expansion. BLOOMBERG