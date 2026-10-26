The Business Times
business-time-50

TeleChoice unit secures S$1.3 billion supply chain deal from Malaysia’s U Mobile

The contract is expected to enhance group earnings and net tangible assets in FY2027

Summarise
Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Mon, Oct 26, 2026 · 08:19 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The renewal is for a contract originally signed in February 2024 and due to expire in February 2027, which was worth S$500 million.
    • The renewal is for a contract originally signed in February 2024 and due to expire in February 2027, which was worth S$500 million. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Mainboard-listed TeleChoice International (TeleChoice) has won a contract renewal with Malaysia’s telecoms company U Mobile worth around S$1.3 billion.

    In a bourse announcement on Monday (Oct 26), TeleChoice, an info-communications products and services provider, stated the renewed contract will last for three years with an option to be extended by a further two years.

    Pauline Wong, president and CEO of TeleChoice said: “As U Mobile extends the nationwide reach of its Ultra 5G network, we will invest further in our people, systems and automation. We will also build on this experience to take our managed services business further across the region.”

    The original contract, signed in February 2024 and due to expire in February 2027, was worth S$500 million.

    The contract is signed between U Mobile and TeleChoice’s Malaysian unit Planet Telecoms Managed Services (PTMS) and is for the provision of fourth-party logistics (4PL), meaning the contracted party will manage and design a company’s entire end-to-end supply chain.

    The contract means PTMS manages U Mobile’s device supply chain from end-to-end, including stock management, warehousing, order fulfilment and distribution. It also finances the device inventories and provides insurance coverage for deliveries.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    TeleChoice described the partnership as an important growth driver for its Malaysian business. It noted that the contract renewal is expected to have a “positive impact on the group’s consolidated net tangible assets per share and consolidated earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2027”.

    Shares of the counter closed trading flat at S$0.198 on Monday.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Telecommunicationsu mobileMalaysia

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    One solution being explored is off-grid power systems that pair containerised solar panels with mobile battery energy storage systems.

    Singapore updates renewable energy certificate standard to tackle greenwashing; unveils new solar efforts

    The claimant was fired while serving a three-month notice period after being told that her employment was being terminated without cause.

    Director of PR firm sacked for secretly recording internal meeting loses wrongful dismissal claim

    Indonesia Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (centre) said the price of gas exports offered to other countries had been relatively economical.

    Indonesia says gas export cuts to Singapore remain within contract terms

    One gripe is that some issuers are just not ready for a public listing in the Singapore market, as they lack a credible narrative about how they will deliver value.

    Time for MAS, SGX to scrutinise issue managers

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More