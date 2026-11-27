Board declares final dividend of 0.62 baht per share, including paid interim dividend of 0.15 baht

Thai Beverage’s revenue dipped 0.7% to 333.1 billion baht; the group said operations remained broadly stable. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Thai Beverage posted a 0.4 per cent increase in net profit to 25.5 billion baht (US$750 million) for the full year ended Sep 30, 2026, from 25.4 billion baht a year earlier.

Revenue dipped 0.7 per cent to 333.1 billion baht from 333.3 billion baht previously.

Earnings per share were unchanged at 1.01 baht per share.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 0.47 baht per share, to be paid out on Feb 26, 2027.

This brings the total dividend for FY2025 to 0.62 baht per share.

The group said in a bourse filing on Friday (Nov 27) that operations remained broadly stable, supported by positive growth in spirits and food businesses,

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The company said Ebitda continued to grow despite an impairment loss from discontinued operations of a joint venture of 986 million baht. NocNoc, a Thai home-and-living e-commerce marketplace in which ThaiBev held an indirect stake, and its operator, BetterBe Marketplace, announced early in the year that would it cease operations.

Net profit for Thai Beverage’s spirits business was up 5.7 per cent year on year to 21 billion baht, benefiting from favourable raw material costs and continued growth momentum in the international business.

Lower raw material costs and improved efficiency helped lift its beer business earnings 9 per cent to 7.1 billion baht.

Non-alcoholic beverage business, however, saw a 3.6 per cent profit slide to five billion baht while the group’s food division worsened 31.3 per cent to 168 million baht.

The company attributed the poorer performance by these two segments to challenging market conditions.

ThaiBev’s other businesses, which comprise publishing and printing, reported a net loss of 263 million baht.

Shares of Thai Beverage closed 1.19 per cent higher at S$0.425 on Friday, up S$0.005, before the news.