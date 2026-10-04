The Business Times
business-time-50
TOPLINE

Thakral looks to unlock value through lifestyle spinoff listing, India expansion

With the group’s revenue rising 18% in H1, its boss believes now is the right time for an IPO

Summarise
Evan See

Evan See

Published Sun, Oct 4, 2026 · 12:00 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • CEO Inderbethal Singh Thakral believes the listing allows Thakral’s lifestyle business to raise capital, while offering investors a more transparent valuation for the asset.
    • CEO Inderbethal Singh Thakral believes the listing allows Thakral’s lifestyle business to raise capital, while offering investors a more transparent valuation for the asset. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Inderbethal Singh Thakral, CEO of mainboard-listed conglomerate Thakral , has seen the family business evolve significantly since it was founded more than a century ago in 1905.

    Established by his grandfather as a small textile store in Bangkok, it has since transformed into a multinational group, with businesses spanning beauty and fragrance distribution, real estate, retirement living and drone technology.

    But Bethal, as he is popularly known, told The Business Times that one principle has remained remarkably constant.

    ToplineThakral Corp

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Intel Malaysia's Penang facility. The country’s chip ambitions have become too large and technologically diverse to be contained within a single state.

    As Malaysia’s chip goals morph into a multi-state model, are they outgrowing Penang?

    Ryde was founded in 2014 by Singaporean Terence Zou as Ryde Technologies. He is currently the CEO and chairman of Ryde Group.

    Singapore-based Ryde accused of pump-and-dump fraud in class action lawsuit

    Tuas Port began operations in September 2022 and will continue to grow in phases towards its completion in the 2040s.

    Green fuels, autonomous ships: How Singapore is future-proofing its shipping industry

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More