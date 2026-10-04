Thakral looks to unlock value through lifestyle spinoff listing, India expansion

TOPLINE

With the group’s revenue rising 18% in H1, its boss believes now is the right time for an IPO

CEO Inderbethal Singh Thakral believes the listing allows Thakral’s lifestyle business to raise capital, while offering investors a more transparent valuation for the asset. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Inderbethal Singh Thakral, CEO of mainboard-listed conglomerate Thakral , has seen the family business evolve significantly since it was founded more than a century ago in 1905.

Established by his grandfather as a small textile store in Bangkok, it has since transformed into a multinational group, with businesses spanning beauty and fragrance distribution, real estate, retirement living and drone technology.

But Bethal, as he is popularly known, told The Business Times that one principle has remained remarkably constant.