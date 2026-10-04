德加拉计划分拆生活服务产业群业务上市并扩张印度市场，以释放价值
集团上半年营收增长18%，其总裁认为现在是进行首次公开募股的良机。
- 首席执行官 Inderbethal Singh Thakral 认为，此次上市能让德加拉的生活服务产业群业务筹集资金，同时也为投资者提供了对该资产更透明的估值。 图片来源：YEN MENG JIIN, 《商业时报》
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
【新加坡】主板上市公司 德加拉 (Thakral) 的首席执行官 Inderbethal Singh Thakral 见证了这家家族企业自1905年成立一个多世纪以来的巨大变迁。
该公司由他的祖父在曼谷创立，最初是一家小型纺织品商店，如今已发展成为一家跨国集团，业务范围涵盖美容香水经销、房地产、退休生活以及无人机技术。
但人称 Bethal 的他告诉《商业时报》（The Business Times），有一条原则始终未曾改变。
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