You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng makes JV its unit by buying remaining 56% stake for S$1

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 9:10 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tiong Seng Holdings will acquire the remaining 56 per cent interest in a joint-venture (JV) company Geostr-RV for S$1, making the JV a wholly owned subsidiary of the construction, civil engineering and property development group.

Tiong Seng said on Tuesday morning that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robin Village International, had entered into a restructuring agreement with Geostr Corporation for the acquisition.

The JV, incorporated in Singapore, has a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Malaysia, Geostr-RV (M). Both firms manufacture and distribute precast tunnel segments.

Tiong Seng said the acquisition will allow the group to capitalise on the existing business in Geostr-RV, and further capture opportunities in the market for the manufacture and distribution of precast tunnel segments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The acquisition will “strengthen our group’s technical competencies and reinforce our reputation as a one-stop engineering solution provider”, Tiong Seng added.

Relative figures for the acquisition are all less than 5 per cent, except that the net loss attributable to the assets acquired, compared with the group’s net profit in the latest consolidated accounts, is 19.7 per cent. Accordingly, the acquisition is a “discloseable transaction” under Chapter 10 of the listing manual.

The consideration of S$1 takes into account, among other things, the adjusted book value of the JV as at Dec 31, 2018. Additional share in the book value and net loss attributable to the acquisition was about S$5.7 million and S$300,000 respectively.

For illustrative purposes, had the acquisition taken place in fiscal 2018, net tangible asset per share would have increased from 68.87 Singapore cents to 70.15 cents after the transaction, and earnings per share would have declined to 1.73 cents, down from 1.98 cents.

Separately, the company said last month that it had entered into an agreement to sell its 55 per cent stake in a China unit for 67 million yuan (S$13.4 million).

Shares of Tiong Seng closed at 23.5 Singapore cents on Monday, down one cent from 24.5 cents at Friday’s close.

Companies & Markets

Best World's finalised scope of expanded independent review gets SGX RegCo's green light

Pine Capital appoints independent reviewer to look into allegations of lapses, conflict of interest

KTL Global unit enters service pacts worth 25m yuan with 3 China utility operators

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

Most working adults not financially ready for retirement

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
3 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
4 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation
5 Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

Jul 16, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, KTL Global, Keppel Reit, Keppel Infra Trust

BT_20190716_VIOCBC16_3835851.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Most working adults not financially ready for retirement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly