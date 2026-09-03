The Business Times
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From tokens to outcomes: Google Cloud’s global startups head sees AI cost shift, expands Singapore push

Darren Mowry is looking to grow the customer service and support, engineering and ecosystem teams

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Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Thu, Sep 3, 2026 · 12:00 PM
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    • Darren Mowry, head of global startups at Google Cloud, says startups are now moving from a single AI model to a multi-modal approach.
    • Darren Mowry, head of global startups at Google Cloud, says startups are now moving from a single AI model to a multi-modal approach. PHOTO: GOOGLE CLOUD

    [SINGAPORE] As artificial intelligence usage grows, more startups are shifting from measuring the cost of tokens used, to completing a task or achieving a business outcome.

    This is changing how founders choose AI models, with more of them using a mix rather than relying on a single one, as they balance cost and performance in different use cases, said Darren Mowry, head of global startups at Google Cloud.

    The framework of measuring and managing how tokens are used, priced and optimised is defined as tokenomics.

    Artificial IntelligenceAlphabet (Google)Startups

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