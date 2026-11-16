The estimate by brokerage Bernstein covers American, Delta, United and Southwest

US officials say the aviation chaos may have been the fault of a single router installed by aerospace and defense contractor L3Harris. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] The four largest US airlines face an estimated US$345 million earnings hit after a nationwide ground stop on Friday (Nov 13) disrupted flights through the weekend, according to brokerage Bernstein.

More than 18,500 flights flying within, into or out of the US were cancelled as at 8.47 am ET on Monday, according to calculations based on FlightAware data, since the Federal Aviation Administration’s ground stop, one of the longest shutdowns since the Sep 11, 2001, attacks.

Bernstein pegged the cost to American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines at about US$345 million pretax combined, with an 80 per cent range of roughly US$270 million to US$430 million.

American and JetBlue struggled the most to restore normal operations, cancelling 22 per cent and 28 per cent of their Sunday schedules, respectively. Delta cancelled 5 per cent, United 3 per cent and Southwest 4 per cent, Bank of America analysts said in a note.

JetBlue’s shares fell nearly 2 per cent during morning trade on Monday. Shares of the other airlines were up between 1 and 2 per cent.

On Saturday, officials said the aviation chaos may have been the fault of a single router installed by aerospace and defense contractor L3Harris. Its shares were down about 2.3 per cent in early trade.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on ABC’s This Week on Sunday that operations would probably be “fully normal” by Monday, as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews and restore schedules.

Earlier on Monday, Duffy, on CNBC, urged Congress to swiftly fund air traffic control upgrades after saying last week’s ground-stop disruption likely caused billions in losses. REUTERS