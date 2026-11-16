US airlines race to recover from longest shutdown in decades

While cancellations are easing, data shows over 10,000 services remain delayed as at Nov 15

The Federal Aviation Administration predicted airlines would be back to normal after the Nov 13 tech outage and a weekend of recovery efforts. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] US airlines were scrambling at the start of a fresh week to resurrect their networks after the longest nationwide shutdown in more than two decades upended travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) predicted airlines would be back to normal after the tech outage on Friday (Nov 13) and a weekend of recovery efforts to reposition planes and crews.

The world’s busiest aviation market has a long way to go.

While cancellations are easing, data showed more than 10,000 services were still delayed by late Sunday.

American Airlines Group and SkyWest were the hardest hit carriers, while key hubs Dallas Fort-Worth and Chicago O’Hare were the worst affected airports, showing a full recovery will likely take days.

On Meet the Press on Sunday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said flights should be “back to normal” by Monday.

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“What happens when we have a ground stop like what happened on Friday is we have airplanes and air crews that are out of position,” he said. “It takes some time for the airlines to re-choreograph all of their crews and aircraft.”

Major airlines including Delta Air Lines and Alaska Air Group said they are anticipating a more normal service or vastly reduced cancellations on Monday.

In a statement early on Monday morning, American Airlines said it is preparing to operate a “largely normal” schedule.

“With crews and aircraft in position and favourable weather expected across our system, we are set up for a good start to the week and don’t anticipate additional broad cancellations related to this incredibly disruptive industry-wide event,” the airline said.

Duffy said the issue was traced to the replacement of outdated copper wire at a remote location near El Dorado, Arkansas, by L3Harris Technologies, and that a router there started flooding the air-traffic control system with connection attempts.

That router is now undergoing testing at an L3Harris facility, Duffy said, adding that it was still unclear whether the issue was caused by the contractor’s “incompetence” or by a faulty router.

“Those routers were purchased in 2001,” Duffy said on ABC’s This Week. “They were obsolete in 2006, and we still use them in 2026 just to underscore how old the network is.”

The FAA said it is also examining equipment at a site in Amarillo, Texas, that may have also contributed to the overloads.

The outage, which began at 3.30 pm New York time on Friday, led to instability at 17 of the 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers and spread to several Terminal Radar Approach Controls, the agency said.

The shutdown was lifted at 8.15 pm on Friday. More than 17,000 flights in total have been cancelled.

Duffy said the government has looked at the risks that come with upgrading the FAA’s systems and there was no specific suggestion that the work on Friday would lead to a breakdown.

“It’s worked thousands of times when we made the switchover,” Duffy said on CBS’ Face the Nation. “This time it didn’t.”

Duffy focused his criticism on L3Harris.

“L3Harris decades ago got the contract to run and own the network that operates communication for the FAA,” he said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

“They own the network, which is why I’m asking for billions of dollars from Congress to build a brand new architecture of a network by the best companies in the world, including AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen.”

L3Harris said in a statement on Saturday that it is cooperating with the FAA in its investigation.

The company said that, with its telco partners and the FAA, it has “completed more than 70 per cent of the planned airspace communications conversion from legacy copper wires to a fiber-optic system”.

In the wake of the ground stop, Duffy said the Trump administration will send Congress an emergency funding request for US$50 billion to modernise the FAA’s ageing infrastructure, saying the money should have been approved much earlier.

“I can’t blame Republicans or Democrats, because it’s all of them,” he said on Meet the Press. “This goes back 20, 25, 30 years of a lack of investment.”

Scott Kirby, the chief executive officer of United Airlines Holdings, said that transportation has always been a bipartisan issue.

“I’ve spoken to leaders on both sides of the aisle in the last 24 hours and can confirm that they’re committed to modernising the US ATC system while holding the FAA accountable at the same time,” he said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump, who was silent on the FAA stoppage until Sunday morning, backed up the push for Congress to approve a massive infusion of cash.

“Much of our current air control system is 50 years old – RIDICULOUS!” he said in a social media post. “We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve.”

Last year, Congress provided the FAA with US$12.5 billion to carry out the modernisation effort, but Duffy has said more money is needed.

He initially requested an additional US$30 billion but upped that ask to US$50 billion after Friday’s breakdown.

House Democrats, meanwhile, said that 15 months after Congress approved the US$12.5 billion for air-traffic control improvements, the Transportation Department has obligated US$4.3 billion and only spent US$1 billion.

Duffy said on ABC that Congress put strict boundaries on that spending and he needs more flexible funding to carry out the telecom upgrades. BLOOMBERG