Airbus to set up centre for sustainable aviation in Singapore

The Airbus Sustainable Aviation Hub will be located in the company’s existing facility at Seletar Aerospace Park.
Airbus

EUROPEAN aircraft manufacturer Airbus is setting up a centre for research and development related to sustainable aviation, including areas such as sustainable fuel.

This is under a memorandum of understanding signed with the Singapore Economic Development Board at the Singapore Airshow 2024 on Tuesday (Feb 20).

Both parties declined to elaborate on any sums involved, and no timeline was given.

Named the Airbus Sustainable Aviation Hub, the centre will be located in the company’s existing facility at Seletar Aerospace Park.

The centre will design, develop, test and validate sustainable aviation technologies and best practices for the industry.

Its areas of focus will include decarbonisation through sustainable aviation fuel and hydrogen; aviation maintenance, services and operations; and air traffic management. For the last of those, research areas include the management of unmanned aircraft.

The centre will also promote the exchange of knowledge and joint research initiatives with local enterprises, universities and research institutions.

Airbus will also set up an industry talent development programme with the support of its global research teams, which will offer internships, training courses and more.

Singapore announced its Sustainable Air Hub Blueprint on Monday, which sets out concrete goals for the aviation industry in the Republic, with the ultimate aim of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

