BlueSG team recruits users to test new car-sharing service ahead of launch later in 2026

Flexar, a car-sharing service, is set to be launched by BlueSG. Between January 2026 and March 2026, BlueSG has been recruiting for roles including automotive technicians. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM WWW.FLEXAR.COM.SG

[SINGAPORE] BlueSG, the point-to-point car-sharing service, is gearing up to launch Flexar, a car-sharing service with the same operating concept which allows users to pick up a car from a station near them and drop it off at another location in Singapore.

On Mar 9, the company reached out to its community to recruit early testers ahead of its official launch later in 2026.

The invitation, shared on a BlueSG user group on Telegram, required interested participants to complete a questionnaire. Shortlisted users will get to try out the revamped service and provide feedback.

In response to The Straits Times, BlueSG’s spokesperson said that during this phase, the company is testing and refining the service on a new platform.

The spokesperson declined to give details, like the cost for using the car-sharing service, the number of early users it is trying to recruit or number of pick-up and drop-off points until the official launch of the service.

The invitation said that those asked to join will have early access to the platform’s features and receive rewards based on completed rides and the feedback shared with the service. Through the dedicated WhatsApp community for the service, users will also be able to give suggestions for the service directly.

Between January 2026 and March 2026, BlueSG has been recruiting for roles including automotive technicians, operations manager and customer service agent on various employment portals.

BlueSG was the only point-to-point car-sharing service in Singapore when it stopped service in August 2025. The company said that it was suspending operations to prepare for a major platform upgrade and relaunch in 2026.

Since then, BlueSG’s fleet of electric Opel Corsa-e hatchback of around 190 units has been sold while the fleet of purpose-built electric Blue Car of around 790 units was scrapped because the Land Transport Authority (LTA) did not allow these cars to be transferred for any purpose other than the electric car rental trial scheme.

The reset had significant industry repercussions, contributing to the exit of French energy giant TotalEnergies from Singapore’s electric vehicle charging sector. TotalEnergies, which had been BlueSG’s primary charging service provider, subsequently transferred its network of more than 1,400 public charging points to other operators by the end of 2025.

BlueSG was launched in 2017 under the electric vehicle car-sharing programme by LTA. Initially a subsidiary of the French Bollore Group, the car-sharing service was acquired by Goldbell Group, a leading industrial equipment and commercial vehicle leasing company, in 2021. THE STRAITS TIMES