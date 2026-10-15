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ComfortDelGro appoints two new independent directors

Deputy chairman Choi Shing Kwok is retiring from his role at the end of the year

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Thu, Oct 15, 2026 · 08:54 AM
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    • Ang Fung Fung (left) and Chew Hock Yong will join as independent non-executive directors on Nov 1.
    • Ang Fung Fung (left) and Chew Hock Yong will join as independent non-executive directors on Nov 1. IMAGE: BT VISUAL

    [SINGAPORE] ComfortDelGro has appointed Chew Hock Yong and Ang Fung Fung as new independent non-executive directors, said ComfortDelGro on Thursday (Oct 15).

    It also announced that Choi Shing Kwok will be retiring from his role as deputy chairman. The 67-year-old will step down at the end of the year to devote more time to his personal interests. He has been on the board since Aug 1, 2022, and has been deputy chairman since April 2023.

    Chew, 62, a former chief executive at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) from 2010 to 2014, and Ang, 56, a former global lead audit partner at KPMG Singapore, will join the board on Nov 1.

    Both will join the board risk committee, with Chew assuming its chairmanship on Jan 1 next year. He will additionally join the sustainability committee, and Ang will also join the audit committee.

    After his stint at LTA, Chew served as permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Development, the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of Home Affairs. He retired from the civil service in 2022 and is currently chairman of the National Parks Board.

    Ang has more than 30 years of experience in audit, financial management, risk and capital-market transactions, including as an audit partner at KPMG Singapore for major Singapore Exchange-listed companies and US Securities and Exchange Commission registrants.

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    Her experience also spans mergers and acquisitions, due diligence and public offerings. She is currently the chairperson of the board of Nanyang Girls’ High School and board member and sustainability committee chairperson of Ren Ci Hospital.

    ComfortDelGro shares closed flat at S$1.26 on Wednesday.

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