ComfortDelGro H2 earnings up 7.9% at S$124.3 million, full-year revenue crosses S$5 billion

Revenue reflects focused execution of its international growth strategy, says managing director and group CEO Cheng Siak Kian

ComfortDelGro has proposed a final dividend of S$0.0459 per share, which takes the total dividend for the year to S$0.0850 per share. PHOTO: COMFORTDELGRO

[SINGAPORE] Transport operator ComfortDelGro (CDG) reported a 7.9 per cent year-on-year rise in earnings to S$124.3 million for the second half of the financial year 2025 ended December.

H2 revenue was up 11.7 per cent at S$2.6 billion, from S$2.4 billion in the corresponding year-ago period. In particular, revenue from its public transport business was 8.2 per cent higher at S$1.7 billion.

This was attributed to the commencement of UK Metroline Manchester contracts, UK London bus contracts renewed at improved margins and increased Singapore rail fare revenues, though these were partially offset by the transfer of the Jurong West bus package.

Meanwhile, operating profit from the public transport segment rose 35.3 per cent to S$101.5 million. The group stated this was mainly due to a gain on the disposal of Victoria bus depots as part of newly awarded contracts, contributions from the UK Metroline Manchester contracts and improved margins on UK Metroline London bus contracts.

Its taxi and private-hire vehicle business revenue surged 21.7 per cent to S$512.6 million, mainly from the incremental revenue from the 2024 acquisition of Addison Lee, which was offset by a decrease in the taxi fleet size in Singapore. However, operating profit for this segment fell 25.2 per cent to S$53.9 million.

This decline was mainly attributed to lower revenue contributions in Singapore, alongside higher amortisation expenses of intangible assets arising from the A2B and Addison Lee acquisitions.

For the second half, revenue from its other private transport segment grew 7.5 per cent to S$250.2 million, contributed by CMAC in the UK, but offset by lower contributions from Australia non-emergency patient transport. Operating profit for the segment came in at S$11.3 million, representing a 21.5 per cent drop from S$14.4 million in the second half of 2024.

For FY2025, the group posted a 9.4 per cent improvement in earnings to S$230.3 million, from S$210.5 million. Its top line increased 13 per cent to S$5.1 billion, from S$4.5 billion.

A final dividend of S$0.0459 per share has been proposed, which takes the total dividend for the year to S$0.0850 per share, inclusive of the interim dividend of S$0.0391 per share. This represents a payout ratio of 80 per cent of profit after tax and minority interests.

It will be paid on May 13, subject to shareholder approval.

Outlook

ComfortDelGro’s managing director and group CEO, Cheng Siak Kian, described crossing the S$5 billion revenue mark as a “defining milestone”, reflecting strong operational discipline and the focused execution of its international growth strategy.

Revenue from outside the home market of Singapore expanded to 55.3 per cent of total revenue, up from 49.1 per cent the year before.

Rail fare increases granted by the Public Transport Council took effect from December 2025. The Tampines public bus package is scheduled for handover to a new operator from July 2026.

London public bus contract renewals are expected to continue at improved margins. The group is participating in ongoing Liverpool and West Yorkshire public bus franchise tenders, as well as the Copenhagen metro tender with RATP Dev.

In Australia, the new Metropolitan Zero Emission Bus franchises in Victoria that commenced in July 2025 will contribute in full in 2026, with industrywide shortage of bus drivers easing.

The business-to-consumer segment is expected to remain under pressure due to intense competition from ride-hailing companies.

The group is also aggressively developing autonomous vehicle (AV) capabilities, aiming to transition 10 per cent of its point-to-point fleet to AVs by 2030. This involves scaling existing operations in China and Singapore, such as the Zig Driverless AV shuttle familiarisation programme and exploring pilot projects in London.

ComfortDelGro’s shares closed at S$1.55, up 1.3 per cent or S$0.020, before its financial results were posted.