LTA awards two Downtown Line extension contracts worth S$735 million

Construction works for the new stations are expected to start in the second quarter of 2026

An artist's impression of the new North-South Line/Downtown Line interchange station NS6/DE2. ILLUSTRATION: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

[SINGAPORE] The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Feb 19) announced that it has awarded two civil contracts worth S$735 million in total for the extension of the Downtown Line.

Woh Hup Engineering won the first contract – worth S$285 million – for the design and construction of underground station DE1 along Sungei Kadut Avenue.

This includes the construction of a vehicular bridge to extend Choa Chu Kang North 7 and a pedestrian link-bridge over Pang Sua Canal to enhance connectivity between Yew Tee, DE1 station and the Rail Corridor.

The second contract, worth S$450 million, was awarded to a joint venture between Samwoh Corporation and China Communications Construction Company for the design and construction of the NS6/DE2 interchange station.

It involves the construction of an underground DE2 station on the Downtown Line and a connected above-ground North-South Line station between the Yew Tee and Kranji stations.

Woh Hup is currently involved in the design and construction of Punggol Interchange station for the Cross Island Line Punggol Extension and the line’s CR3 station. Last month, it was also awarded a S$326 million contract for tunnelling works between DE1 station and DE2 interchange station on the Downtown Line.

While Samwoh Corporation is largely involved in road infrastructure projects right now, China Communications Construction Company is currently involved in the construction of three Cross Regional Line stations, a Jurong Region Line station and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link viaduct and tunnels.

Construction works for the DE1 and NS6/DE2 stations are expected to start in the second quarter of 2026, said LTA.

The Downtown Line extension will include the DE1 and NS6/DE2 stations. IMAGE: LTA