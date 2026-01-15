Woh Hup Engineering JV wins S$326 million LTA contract for Downtown Line extension

The contract includes work for two mainline tunnels and a tunnel link to Gali Batu Depot

ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: LTA

[SINGAPORE] The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded the first civil contract for the second extension of the Downtown Line to a joint venture (JV) between Woh Hup Engineering and Underground Technology Construction.

The contract is valued at S$326 million, and is for the design and construction of tunnels between DE1 station and DE2 interchange station on the Downtown Line’s second extension.

It includes the construction of two mainline tunnels and a tunnel connection to Gali Batu Depot, alongside associated additions and alteration works within the depot.

Woh Hup Engineering specialises in infrastructure and building projects, and is part of the Woh Hup Group, which worked on landmarks such as the Gardens by the Bay conservatory complex and the Jewel Changi complex.

The Singapore construction firm is currently involved in the design and construction of Punggol Interchange station and tunnels for the Cross Island Line-Punggol extension. It is also working on the Loyang station and tunnels for the first phase of the Cross Island Line.

Underground Technology Engineering Construction has experience in tunnelling work, and is currently constructing the tunnels between the Cross Island Line’s upcoming Aviation Park station and the Changi East Depot.

Construction work is expected to start by the second quarter of 2026, with passenger service for the second extension of the Downtown Line set to begin in 2035.

The contract includes works for three bored tunnels, which are each around 1 km long and up to 21 m deep. These will be built under Sungei Kadut Avenue, Sungei Kadut Way and Woodlands Road, and will be situated close to the North-South Line and existing infrastructure such as Sungei Pang Sua and Pang Sua Canal.

Additionally, a cut-and-cover tunnel will be built at Gali Batu Depot as part of a new reception track.

LTA and the contractor will implement mitigation measures to ensure safety during construction and to minimise impact to nearby stakeholders and infrastructure.