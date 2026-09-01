Nio delivers 35,836 vehicles in August, up 14.5% year on year

Cumulative deliveries are at nearly 1.3 million as at Aug 31

Nio is also set to report its Q2 earnings on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Chinese electric vehicle giant Nio reported a 14.5 per cent year-on-year increase in August vehicle deliveries, hours before it was set to report its second-quarter results.

The 35,836 total deliveries comprised 21,174 vehicles from the Nio brand, 8,810 vehicles from the Onvo brand and 5,852 vehicles from the Firefly brand, said the company on Tuesday (Sep 1).

Nio and Firefly vehicles had a month-on-month increase from July, while Onvo vehicles deliveries fell.

This brings the total number of vehicle deliveries in the year to date to 262,893, a 57.9 per cent rise from the same period in 2025.

Cumulative deliveries reached nearly 1.3 million as at Aug 31.

Nio, which is listed in the US, Hong Kong and Singapore, reported in May that its Q1 net loss narrowed to 332.1 million yuan (US$49.2 million) as revenue doubled.

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This came after it shrank its full-year net loss from 22.7 billion yuan in 2024 to 15.6 billion yuan in 2025.

The group on Tuesday said that deliveries of its Nio All-New ES8 reached a cumulative 140,000 units on Aug 21 – slightly less than a year after deliveries began.

On Aug 7, Nio inaugurated its first fifth-generation battery swop station, marking the official integration of the Firefly brand into Nio Power’s battery swop network.

The fifth-generation station offers “significantly enhanced compatibility across all models” under its brands, while Nio’s expanding charging and battery swap network continues to “generate scale effects and support vehicle sales growth”, said the EV maker.

Shares of Nio fell 5.1 per cent or US$0.22 to close at US$4.11 on Tuesday, after the news. They are down over 25 per cent in the year to date.