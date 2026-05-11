The Business Times
business-time-50

SIA boosts Europe flight frequencies, returns to Madrid amid strong travel demand

Its weekly flights to Europe have increased by almost 12% over the last two months

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Mon, May 11, 2026 · 05:29 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • SIA’s overall weekly flights have increased marginally to 2,356 as at the end of April, from 2,340 in February, notes the airline.
    • SIA’s overall weekly flights have increased marginally to 2,356 as at the end of April, from 2,340 in February, notes the airline. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) is ramping up its flights to Europe, even as it pulls back on its services to the Middle East.

    Over the last two months, the national carrier has increased its weekly flights to Europe by 11.9 per cent. As at end-April, the airline had 226 flights to Europe, up from 202 flights as at end-February, it said in response to queries from The Business Times.

    SIA is also progressively increasing its flight frequencies to key European cities to cater to “strong demand”, it said in a press statement on Friday (May 8).

    These changes include:

    • Increasing flights between Singapore and Manchester, from five times a week to daily from Jul 13.
    • Increasing flights from Singapore to London Gatwick Airport, from thrice a week to daily from Oct 25.
    • Increasing flights from Singapore to Milan, from four times a week to every day from Oct 25. However, the airline’s thrice-weekly Milan-Barcelona connecting service will be terminated from Oct 27.
    • Launching flight services from Singapore to Munich thrice a week from Oct 26.
    • Launching a new Barcelona-to-Madrid connecting service from Oct 26. The service, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will run five times a week and will mark SIA’s return to the capital city after a 22-year absence.

    More flights despite Gulf conflict

    SIA’s overall weekly flights have increased marginally to 2,356 at the end of April, from 2,340 in February, said the airline. The increase comes even as SIA pulls back on its services to the Middle East.

    SIA and its budget arm Scoot cancelled services to Dubai and Jeddah from Feb 28 this year, against the onset of the Gulf conflict.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    SIA also deferred the launch of its Riyadh services from Jun 2 to Sep 1 this year.

    “The difference between the overall network change and the increase in Europe services reflects capacity redeployment across SIA’s network, with increases in selected markets partially offset by adjustments elsewhere, including the suspension of services to Dubai,” said an SIA spokesperson.

    In April, Asian airlines reported surging demand on European routes as travellers shied away from disrupted Middle Eastern stopover hubs such as Dubai and Doha.

    SEE ALSO

    DBS says it remains broadly negative on the airline sector, as margins are likely to remain under pressure through 2027 given the magnitude and persistence of the fuel shock.

    Market ‘underestimating’ fuel impact on aviation sector: DBS

    SIA has owned a 25.1% stake in Air India since the latter’s 2024 merger with Vistara.

    SIA’s Air India intervention a ‘capability transplant’ crucial to its long-term play: analysts

    The group attributes the growth to travel demand ahead of the Easter holiday and spillover traffic to Europe as capacity through Middle East hubs was affected by regional conflict.

    SIA Group flies record 42.4 million passengers in FY2026; March traffic up 14.7%

    Major aviation hubs like Singapore' Changi Airport are being pushed towards their flight capacity limits, says Mayur Patel, regional sales director of aviation data platform OAG.

    Asean airports, airlines face capacity test as Gulf conflict diverts passenger traffic

    The upcoming SQ202 return flight will leave Sydney shortly before midnight and reach Singapore at 5.05 am.

    SIA to launch flights from new, 24-hour Western Sydney airport on Nov 23

    The Airbus A380 will replace a Boeing 777-300ER on flights between Singapore and Melbourne.

    SIA extends Dubai halt to end-April, adds capacity to London and Melbourne

    Scoot flights TR596 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah to Singapore) have been cancelled due to “the geopolitical situation in the Middle East”.

    Scoot cancels flights to Jeddah till Mar 28 due to Middle East conflict

    SIA will operate an additional service from Singapore to London’s Heathrow Airport on Mar 18 and 25.

    SIA, Lufthansa and other airlines add over 15 Singapore-Europe flights in March amid Iran war

    More

    SIA’s share of seats filled on its European flights jumped to 93.5 per cent in March, up from 79.7 per cent a year earlier. This was the sharpest gain among the regions covered by the airline, and was partly due to spillover Europe-bound traffic.

    Beyond the European redeployment, SIA will deploy its flagship double-decker Airbus A380 aircraft on one of its Melbourne routes during the northern summer 2026 season, injecting additional capacity to meet strong Australian demand.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    AviationSingapore AirlinesTravel

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    Piyush Gupta, chairman of SMU, Keppel and Mandai Wildlife Group, said: "We have to position the parks to serve our advocacy purpose, to serve an entertainment purpose, to continue to be what Singaporeans want.”

    Not retirement, but a rewiring and fresh perspectives post-DBS, says Piyush Gupta

    Thailand’s target is to export seven million tonnes of rice globally in 2026, but the Middle East war has turned the world topsy-turvy with supply disruptions, high oil prices and economic uncertainty.

    Thai and Vietnamese farmers may stop planting rice because of the Iran war. Here’s why

    A one-bedder unit is cheaper than larger flats, and also has lower recurring costs as management fees and maintenance costs are generally higher for bigger units.

    Should developers build more one-bedroom condo units?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More