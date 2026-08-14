Singapore sells modestly more marine fuel in July, reflecting strength in shipping activity

Sales are up 1.3% on the month to slightly more than 4.5 million tonnes

Reduced blendstock availability, fewer cargo arrivals and longer delivery lead times have pushed up very low sulphur fuel oil premiums. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Sales of marine fuel in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub, continued to rise for the third consecutive month in July, but logged a year-on-year decline.

Sales of bunker or marine fuel inched up 1.3 per cent on the month to 4.7 million tonnes in July.

However, it was 3.8 per cent lower than in July 2025, statistics from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore published on Friday (Aug 14) showed.