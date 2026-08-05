SP Mobility, CDG Engie win contracts for EV chargers at 13 sites, including BTOs

First location is expected to be operational by Q3 2027; roll-out features four fast-charging hubs

Latest development follows earlier contracts awarded to SP Mobility and CDG Engie in April. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] SP Mobility and ComfortDelGro Engie (CDG Engie) have won new contracts from EV-Electric Charging (EVe) to deploy electric vehicle chargers across 13 sites.

EVe is a subsidiary of the Land Transport Authority.

The designated sites will include Build-To-Order (BTO) developments, as well as car parks located at recreational facilities island-wide, an EVe announcement on Wednesday (Aug 5) said.

The deployment will be rolled out progressively, with the first site expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2027.

The 13 locations will feature a mix of alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) charging points to cater to varied charging needs.

Included in this deployment are four fast-charging hubs, which supports the government’s ongoing commitment to establish at least one fast-charging hub in every Housing & Development Board (HDB) town by the end of 2027.

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“This deployment is critical in building a growing network to meet the needs of EV drivers,” said EVe CEO Stephanie Tan.

“We will be providing both more overnight chargers near homes and fast-charging hubs to support drivers who need a quick top-up. This will also bring us closer to our commitment to have one fast-charging hub in each town.”

Both CDG Engie and SP Mobility are members of EVe’s pre-qualified panel of Electric Vehicle Charging Operators, appointed to support the next phase of public charging point deployment.

Panel members were evaluated based on their operational reliability, customer experience and capabilities in EV roll-out delivery.

The two companies won contracts from EVe in April to deploy electric vehicle fast-charging hubs across eight sites, including at HDB towns and car parks serving recreational facilities.

Contract allocation

CDG Engie was awarded two contract packages, while SP Mobility secured one.

CDG Engie’s first contract covers car parks in Tampines, Hougang, Choa Chu Kang, Kallang, Whampoa and Bukit Batok. The Hougang site is designated as a fast-charging DC hub, featuring six 50 kilowatt (kW) DC chargers and six 7.4kW AC chargers.

Its second contract encompasses charging points at GB Building, One Punggol, Fernvale Community Club and Changi Naval Base.

SP’s contract, meanwhile, focuses on recreational facilities, deploying DC chargers at Jurong East Sports Centre, Delta Sports Centre, Choa Chu Kang Sports Centre and Woodlands Sports Centre.