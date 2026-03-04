Each hub will have at least six fast-chargers capable of 50 kw output; commercial operation of Punggol’s AV to begin mid-year at S$4 per person

[SINGAPORE] Each Housing & Development Board (HDB) town will have an electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging hub by the end of 2027, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling in her ministry’s Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday (Mar 4).

Autonomous vehicle (AV) rides in Punggol will also be open to the public from Apr 1, 2026.

EV fast-charging hubs already exist in commercial and industrial premises, but the government will deploy more hubs so that there will be at least one fast-charging hub per HDB town by the end of next year, said Sun.

This will start in areas with higher EV charging demand and adequate electrical capacity, which include carparks near Compass One in Sengkang, MacPherson market, and Plantation Plaza in Tengah.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), other upcoming fast-charging hubs are in Bedok, Chua Chu Kang and Clementi, with more to be deployed in due course.

LTA said there are currently 21 publicly available fast-charging hubs in Singapore, and the new HDB town deployment will add around 20 more.

Each hub will have at least six fast-charging points capable of 50 kilowatts (kW) of power.

Slower chargers, which are much more common and found in many HDB and public carparks, typically charge at a rate of 10 kW or less.

EV tech charges ahead

Sun noted that EV technology has continued to evolve quickly: more EV models now support faster charging, ultra-fast chargers can add hundreds of kilometres in range in less than 10 minutes, and newer grid management solutions allow for the reduction of costly infrastructure upgrades.

Ultra-fast charging is also being explored, as well as co-operation with other agencies to optimise the electric grid for growing charging needs, said Sun.

“Drivers have indicated they prefer fast-charging options for convenience during the day while slow charging remains important for overnight use,” said an LTA spokesperson.

The government has already deployed 150 fast-charging points at 70 carparks at HDB town centres and JTC’s premises. According to LTA, as at end-January 2026, there are more than 29,000 charging points in Singapore, of which around 12,000 are publicly accessible.

Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow also revealed that members of the public will be able to ride AV shuttles in Punggol.

Currently, AVs operate in an LTA trial on three routes in Punggol: Routes 1 and 3 are operated by Grab and Route 2 by ComfortDelGro.

The Grab routes – which has shuttles provided by China AV company WeRide – are currently taking Punggol residents as passengers on an invite-only basis.

Members of the public will be able to register online for rides on Grab’s routes from Mar 25. The rides will be free for an initial period and are aimed at allowing people to experience the technology and provide feedback.

LTA said it expects revenue service for the two Grab routes to begin in mid-2026 with a flat fare of S$4 per passenger. This will improve connections between amenities and transport nodes for residents and reduce travel times on public transport by up to 15 minutes.

ComfortDelGro’s AV shuttles, which are provided by China-based AV company pony.ai, are undergoing familiarisation and are expected to begin by-invite rides soon, it added.

Siow added that there are plans to trial AVs in other parts of Singapore, with Sentosa, Tuas, Mandai and others being considered, although this would be dependent on interest from AV companies and commuters in those areas.