Temasek director Lee Theng Kiat joins SIA board

Carlsberg chairman Henrik Poulsen is also appointed to airline’s board

[SINGAPORE] Lee Theng Kiat, 73, former CEO of Temasek International and a current director of Temasek Holdings, has joined the board of Singapore Airlines (SIA), alongside Carlsberg chairman Henrik Poulsen, 59.

Lee will serve as non-independent, non-executive director, SIA said on Monday (Oct 19), while Poulsen will be an independent, non-executive director.

Lee, who is not a nominee of SIA’s largest shareholder, Temasek, will join the board’s executive committee and its safety and risk committee. Poulsen will join the latter committee on Feb 15, 2027.

Lee is currently chairman of Singtel and Singapore Energy Interconnections, and also serves on the board of Temasek Capital China Holdings. He previously served on the board of SPH Media Trust and was chairman and president of Temasek International, as well as president and CEO of ST Telemedia.

Poulsen is currently a senior adviser at investment company AP Moller Holding. He previously served as vice-chairman of pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, CEO and president of Danish power company Orsted, and CEO of telecommunications company TDC. That followed two years as an operating executive at asset management firm KKR and seven years at the Lego Group, where he was last the executive vice-president for markets and products.