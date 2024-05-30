UK’s car output down for second straight month in April, says industry body

BRITAIN’S car production fell by 7 per cent year-on-year in April, falling for a second consecutive month, as manufacturers wound down existing models and more plants transitioned to electric vehicle (EV) production, industry data showed on Thursday.

A total of 61,820 cars rolled off production lines in April, compared with 66,527 units in the same period last year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. March production volumes were down by 27.1 per cent.

“With a general election in a matter of weeks, the next government must ensure the conditions are right not just for the competitiveness of UK manufacturing, but for the investment required to transition the sector to a net zero future,” SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said.

Electrified vehicles, whether fully electric models, plug-in hybrids or full hybrids, represented 40.5 per cent, up from 37.7 per cent, of all cars produced.

Manufacturers produced a combined 25,031 units of EVs, a modest 0.1 per cent rise on the previous year, the industry body said.

Production of EVs has successively grown as giants like Nissan and Jaguar Land Rover-owner, Tata Motors have poured in billions in the country to ramp up EV plans as it attempts reach net zero by 2050.

Meanwhile, UK car production is down 0.8 per cent on 2023 volumes in the year to date, SMMT added. REUTERS