‘We’ll look at it, we’ll see what is feasible’: SIA CEO on new business-class seat colours

Functional improvements have won nods from reviewers, though the grey and yellow tones have drawn ire

The mineral-grey colour with cool-yellow trimmings and Nasa’s Juno space mission-inspired patterns in SIA’s new business-class look are not sitting well with many. PHOTO: SINGAPORE AIRLINES

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines ( SIA ) has not closed the door on changing the colours of its recently unveiled business-class seats, said CEO Goh Choon Phong.

The helmsman was addressing SIA staff at the group’s town hall on Wednesday (Nov 11) when he noted the negative feedback on the colours of its new long-haul business-class seats.

“We’ll look at it, we’ll see what is feasible,” said Goh, though he believes customers will like the seats after experiencing the space, privacy and convenience offered.