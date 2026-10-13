UBS, Barclays, UOB among private banks growing Singapore talent pool as wealth sector booms

Lenders are hiring more relationship managers as well as stepping up internal development

The expansion comes as banks grapple with a finite pool of experienced private bankers. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Private banks in Singapore are busy hiring relationship managers to meet demand as the Republic’s wealth management sector grows, even as they continue investing in developing existing talent.

Swiss private banking giant UBS plans to increase its client adviser base by nearly 10 per cent with the addition of 100 client advisers across Asia-Pacific in 2026. Half of the new hires will be based in Singapore.

Its client adviser population in the region has already grown from 852 five years ago to 954 today.