UMS Integration doubles Q3 profit to S$21.1 million on semiconductor, aviation sales growth

Revenue is up 61% year on year at S$95.4 million – its highest quarterly figure in three years

UMS Integration is seeing strong sales on continued demand from the semiconductor and aerospace industries. PHOTO: UMS INTEGRATION

[SINGAPORE] Precision engineering company UMS Integration on Tuesday (Nov 10) reported a year-on-year doubling in net profit to S$21.1 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30.

This came on the back of its highest quarterly revenue in the past three financial years, the group noted, with a 61 per cent surge to S$95.4 million.

This offset increases in various expenses, including a 5 per cent increase in raw material and subcontractor charges to S$47.7 million, and a 51 per cent jump in employee benefits expenses to S$11.9 million.

On a per-share basis, earnings increased to S$0.0237, from S$0.0118 a year earlier. An interim dividend of S$0.01 a share has been declared, and will be paid out on Dec 18.

In a bourse filing, mainboard-listed UMS said its improved performance was the result of growth in its core business segments – semiconductor and aerospace – thanks to the artificial intelligence-driven “chip ‘super-cycle’ and sustained aviation boom worldwide”.

Revenue for the semiconductor segment revenue climbed 65 per cent year on year in Q3, boosted by strong sales in the semiconductor integrated system and components subdivisions.

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Sales for these two subdivisions were up 32 per cent to S$27.3 million, and 87 per cent to S$55.8 million, respectively.

The aerospace segment’s revenue, meanwhile, was up 55 per cent in Q3.

Performance across all geographical sectors was “much stronger”, UMS said, with all key markets reporting double-digit growth. Malaysia was a standout, with a 209 per cent improvement in sales as production for a new major customer ramped up.

UMS CEO Andy Luong noted that, at S$251.9 million, the group’s sales for the first nine months of FY2026 have already exceeded the full-year figure of S$251.1 million from FY2025.

“Our net attributable profit of S$54.5 million is 31 per cent higher than our full-year net attributable profit of S$41.6 million in FY2025,” he added.

“Our standout performance in the first nine months of the year reinforces our belief this is another banner year for the group.”

UMS forecast a positive outlook for the near future on continued growth of the aviation industry and continued robust demand as “global semiconductor giants continue to accelerate production to meet surging AI demand”.

Shares of UMS rose 3.6 per cent or S$0.06 to close at S$1.75 on Tuesday, before the results were announced.