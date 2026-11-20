UOB to establish new Guangzhou technology innovation centre
This supports two-way growth opportunities for Chinese, Asean businesses: CEO Wee Ee Cheong
- UOB is looking to collaborate in areas such as digital and green finance, as well as talent development. PHOTO: CMG
[SINGAPORE] UOB and the municipal government of Guangzhou in China signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Friday (Nov 20) to establish a new technology innovation centre.
The proposed centre in Guangzhou will add engineering capacity and specialist expertise to UOB’s technology capabilities, while the bank remains anchored in Singapore, the lender said.
This is UOB’s third technology innovation centre, following its first two in Singapore and Malaysia.
It added that it will explore partnerships with universities, research institutions and technology companies in Guangzhou and the Greater Bay Area to “deepen access to talent, emerging technologies and industry-academia collaboration”.
Key areas of collaboration include digital and green finance, talent development, and supporting technology and innovation companies, it said.
Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and CEO of UOB, said: “By connecting Guangzhou’s strengths with our regional network, we can help Chinese businesses expand across Asean and support overseas companies pursuing growth opportunities in China.”
Under the MOU, UOB will work with the Guangzhou municipal government towards the next phase of planning and assessment, with further details to be announced.
Lawrence Goh, the bank’s head of group technology and operations, said: “The centre will tap Guangzhou’s technology ecosystem to complement UOB’s regional capabilities, strengthening our ability to innovate and scale solutions across the group.”
UOB has operated in mainland China for more than four decades, with representative offices and branches in Beijing, Xiamen, Guangzhou and Shanghai.
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