UOB sees niche in financing AI growth

The Singapore lender is the lead adviser for a new syndicate for ZanKore’s financing

UOB has been financing parts of the AI ecosystem. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] As the demand to finance infrastructure for artificial intelligence grows in South-east Asia, UOB is looking to develop in this area, given its experience of financing the sector.

The local lender was recently part of a syndicate for a US$3.1 billion graphics processing unit (GPU) credit facility for ZanKore, along with Citigroup, ING, Qatar National Bank.

ZanKore is an AI infrastructure platform launched by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson – a major Indonesian mobile telecommunications and digital services provider – with Nvidia, Ooredoo and Nokia as partners.