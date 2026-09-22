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大华银行瞄准人工智能增长融资新机遇

这家新加坡银行将担任ZanKore新融资银团的首席顾问。

Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Tue, Sep 22, 2026 · 09:48 PM
    • 大华银行一直在为人工智能生态系统的部分环节提供融资。
    • 大华银行一直在为人工智能生态系统的部分环节提供融资。 照片：TAY CHU YI, BT

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

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    【新加坡】随着东南亚对人工智能基础设施的融资需求日益增长，大华银行 (UOB) 凭借其在该领域的融资经验，正寻求在这一方面取得发展。

    这家本地银行最近与Citigroup、ING、Natixis CIB和Qatar National Bank共同组成银团，为ZanKore提供了31亿美元的图形处理器（GPU）信贷服务。

    ZanKore是由印尼主要移动电信和数码服务供应商Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson推出的人工智能基础设施平台，其合作伙伴包括Nvidia、Ooredoo和Nokia。

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