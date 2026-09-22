The Business Times
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UOB sees niche in financing AI growth

The Singapore lender is the lead adviser for a new syndicate for ZanKore’s financing

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Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Tue, Sep 22, 2026 · 09:48 PM
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    • UOB has been financing parts of the AI ecosystem.
    • UOB has been financing parts of the AI ecosystem. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] As the demand to finance infrastructure for artificial intelligence grows in South-east Asia, UOB is looking to develop in this area, given its experience of financing the sector.

    The local lender was recently part of a syndicate for a US$3.1 billion graphics processing unit (GPU) credit facility for ZanKore, along with Citigroup, ING, Natixis CIB and Qatar National Bank.

    ZanKore is an AI infrastructure platform launched by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson – a major Indonesian mobile telecommunications and digital services provider – with Nvidia, Ooredoo and Nokia as partners.

    UOBArtificial Intelligence

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