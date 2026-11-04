The Business Times
business-time-50
HOT STOCK

UOB shares fall over 6% after Q3 earnings miss forecast

Lender posts S$1.25 billion net profit for quarter, while six analysts estimated S$1.38 billion

Summarise
Ranamita Chakraborty

Ranamita Chakraborty

Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 09:19 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • UOB’s 182.2% rise in net profit in Q3 came off a low base of S$443 million in the year-ago period.
    • UOB’s 182.2% rise in net profit in Q3 came off a low base of S$443 million in the year-ago period. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of UOB were down more than 6 per cent at midday on Wednesday (Nov 4), after opening over 5 per cent lower. This came after the lender reported third-quarter earnings that missed analyst forecasts.

    The counter fell 5.3 per cent to S$38.30 when the market opened. As at 9.29 am, the counter remained down 5 per cent or S$2 at S$38.46, with 2.5 million shares traded.

    Its trading volume was double the volume of its peers. DBS recorded a trading volume of 1.5 million shares, while OCBC saw 1.3 million shares traded over the same period.

    UOB later hit S$37.84 in intra-day trade, falling 6.5 per cent or S$2.62.

    The other two local banks, DBS and OCBC, are scheduled to report their Q3 results on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Both counters were down over 1 per cent in early Wednesday trading in an overall weaker market.

    UOB’s fall comes after the lender on Wednesday morning reported a 182.2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to S$1.25 billion for Q3 ended Sep 30, from S$443 million a year earlier.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    However, earnings fell short of the S$1.38 billion consensus forecast from six analysts polled by Bloomberg.

    The sharp increase came off a low base, following a 72 per cent plunge in net profit in Q3 2025, when the lender set aside S$1.36 billion in allowances for credit and other losses amid macroeconomic uncertainties and sector-specific headwinds.

    While record net fee income from its wealth, cards and loan-related businesses supported earnings, net interest income was largely flat as margins came under pressure. Customer-related treasury income also hit a record, driven by strong demand for hedging solutions.

    Net interest income edged up 1 per cent to S$2.28 billion, from S$2.27 billion a year earlier. However, net interest margin, a key measure of lending profitability, narrowed to 1.68 per cent from 1.82 per cent.

    Earnings per share rose to S$2.98 for the quarter on an annualised basis, from S$1.01 a year earlier.

    Ahead of the earnings announcement, UOB shares closed 0.5 per cent or S$0.20 lower at S$40.46 on Tuesday.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hot StockUOBFinancial resultsSingapore banks

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    UOB’s customer-related treasury income reached a new high in Q3, driven by strong demand for hedging solutions.

    UOB Q3 net profit almost trebles to S$1.25 billion off low base, but misses forecasts

    Democrat and pediatrician Annie Andrews triumphed in South Carolina, a state that President Trump carried by nearly 18 points in 2024.

    US midterm elections: Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump

    Yen appreciation can accelerate the unwinding of leveraged positions, illustrating how currency and financial stability risks can interact.

    Could Japan trigger the next global financial crisis?

    Estimates from UNCTAD put 2025 Asean FDI at US$244 billion, with the Philippines attracting US$9 billion.

    Philippines’ FDI slowdown exposes uneven investment prospects across S-E Asia

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More