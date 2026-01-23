The Business Times
HOT STOCK

UOB soars 4%, OCBC jumps 3% to new records, driving STI to all-time high

The STI rises 1.2% as UOB and OCBC shares surge

Summarise
Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Fri, Jan 23, 2026 · 10:35 AM — Updated Fri, Jan 23, 2026 · 12:23 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The Straits Times Index is up 1.2% as at the mid-day trading break.
    • The Straits Times Index is up 1.2% as at the mid-day trading break. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of OCBC and UOB hit record highs on Friday (Jan 23), driving the Straits Times Index (STI) to an all-time peak.

    UOB shares surged as much as 4.2 per cent to S$39.19 as at 11.43 am, while OCBC shares jumped as much as 3.3 per cent to S$21.27.

    The lenders’ heavy weighting sent the STI up 1.2 per cent to a peak of 4,888.96 points as at 11.33 am.

    Momentum for UOB had already been building on Thursday, when the stock climbed 2.3 per cent. This came as Asian markets tracked Wall Street gains following the easing of tensions over Greenland, alongside a rating upgrade from Macquarie.

    In a note on Wednesday, Macquarie analyst Jayden Vantarakis raised UOB to “outperform” and lifted its target price to S$41. He noted that Singapore banks are poised to benefit from wealth asset management inflows given the city-state’s “safe-haven” status.

    On the corporate front, UOB’s Sydney branch on Wednesday priced a combined A$2 billion (S$1.7 billion) in two tranches of five-year senior unsecured notes.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Friday’s rally marked a significant milestone: UOB shares last peaked in March 2025, while OCBC crossed the S$20 mark for the first time last week.

    Broader sentiment also remains bullish. Earlier this year, analysts forecast the STI could breach 5,000 points by end-2026, supported by policy tailwinds, recovering earnings and a revitalised initial public offering market. The index had already crossed the 4,700 level on the third trading day of the year.

    Singapore’s macroeconomic environment has also been supportive, with the city-state’s gross domestic product expanding by a much-higher-than-expected 4.8 per cent in 2025 after a robust fourth quarter.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hot StockUOBOCBCStraits Times IndexSingapore banks

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More