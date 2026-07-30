US semiconductor company Ambiq Micro closes flat after SGX secondary listing

The counter ends the day at S$73.80 after 380 shares worth about S$30,000 change hands

To facilitate retail and institutional participation in Singapore, Ambiq Micro’s shares on the SGX feature trading mechanics tailored to the local market. IMAGE: AMBIQ MICRO

[SINGAPORE] Shares of Ambiq Micro, a designer of ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions, closed almost unchanged at S$73.80 on Thursday (Jul 30) after it debuted on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) with a secondary listing on the mainboard.

Some 380 shares worth about S$30,000 were traded. The counter opened the day at S$73.74.

The Austin, Texas-headquartered company’s debut was a secondary listing by way of introduction, meaning no new shares were offered or sold to the public, and no new capital was raised in Singapore.

The company maintains its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), where it went public in July 2025.

The SGX debut tracks recent volatility in Ambiq Micro’s primary NYSE-listed shares, which closed at US$57.26 on Wednesday.

The stock has faced downward pressure in recent weeks amid a broader global sell-off in semiconductor equities and investor jitters surrounding artificial intelligence capital expenditure returns.

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“Ambiq’s debut makes it the first sizeable global fabless semiconductor design company on SGX, giving investors access to two of the fastest-growing areas in technology, namely AI and semiconductors,” said Pol de Win, head of global sales and origination at SGX Group.

“As AI moves out of the data centre and onto everyday devices, a Singapore listing elevates Ambiq’s profile with Asian investors while supporting its R&D and regional market expansion.”

Cross-border trading

To facilitate retail and institutional participation in Singapore, Ambiq Micro’s shares on the SGX feature trading mechanics tailored to the local market.

Shares are quoted and traded exclusively in Singapore dollars, with the stock trading in smaller board lot sizes of 10 shares to improve accessibility.

Investors can also convert and transfer shares between the SGX and the NYSE on a scripless basis via Singapore’s CDP cross-border procedures.

The secondary listing aligns with Ambiq Micro’s growing operational footprint in the city-state. Earlier this year, the company announced a multi-year R&D programme in Singapore, supported by the Economic Development Board.

The company is known for its proprietary Sub-threshold Power Optimized Technology platform, which it says significantly reduces the power consumption of AI edge devices, such as wearables and smart infrastructure.

Ambiq Micro said the Singapore R&D hub serves as a focal point for advancing these next-generation edge AI technologies and developing skilled roles in integrated circuit design.