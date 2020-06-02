USP key management takes 30% pay cut amid Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
KEY management personnel of USP Group have voluntarily taken a 30 per cent reduction in remuneration, with the middle management and the rest of staff taking a pay cut ranging from 10 to 20 per cent amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the watch-listed company said in a bourse filing late on Monday night...
