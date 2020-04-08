You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

USP substantial shareholder applies for company to be wound up

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 9:05 AM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

A SUBSTANTIAL shareholder of watch-listed USP Group has applied for the company to be wound up, the firm said on Wednesday. 

USP said it will be resisting this application.

The shareholder is Oon Koon Cheng, the director and sole shareholder of Sin Hong Hwa, which sold Koon Cheng Development to USP subsidiary USP Properties for S$32 million in 2016. He held 28.83 per cent of USP shares as at Feb 10.

The announcement is the latest development in the ongoing legal proceedings betwen USP and Mr Oon, who served the company a statutory demand on Feb 25 for repayment of S$1.5 million he loaned to USP on Dec 7, 2019.

In his statutory demand, Mr Oon said that if USP failed to pay, secure or compound the S$1.5 million within 21 days from Feb 25, USP would be deemed unable to pay, and he would be entitled to apply for the company to be wound up.

SEE ALSO

USP Group completes production trial run of new hand sanitiser, to be given to needy

On March 16, USP filed for the statutory demand to be set aside.

In a separate filing, USP said it filed a lawsuit in Singapore's High Court on April 7 against Mr Oon, Sin Hong Hwa, and Li Hua, USP's former chief executive.

The company is suing the three parties for fraudulent misrepresentations, unlawful means of conspiracy, and failing to preform conditions precedent of the agreement relating to the sale and purchase of Koon Cheng Development.

USP is seeking damages of around S$14 million.

On Tuesday, USP announced that its subsidiary SII Scientific has concluded a successful production trial of its new hand sanitiser, with commercial production projected to start by the second quarter of 2021.

USP shares last traded on March 17 at 7.8 Singapore cents.

Companies & Markets

New York-listed AMTD International makes debut on SGX at S$13.95

Accordia Golf Trust says review of proposed portfolio sale will take 2 more months

MAS eases some capital requirements for banks, but says no share buybacks

For Singapore banks, a lesson on greater transparency from Jamie Dimon

SPH net profit up 5.5% in Q2, down 9.3% in H1

Chinese tycoon Tong Jinquan sells substantial stake in IReit Global to key unitholders Tikehau, CDL

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan says it will scale back operations amid coronavirus pandemic

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would scale back some operations in the wake of the government's...

Apr 8, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open lower after rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday with losses following a two-day rally, while investors remained on...

Apr 8, 2020 09:46 AM
Companies & Markets

New York-listed AMTD International makes debut on SGX at S$13.95

DUAL-LISTED AMTD International, a subsidiary of Hong Kong financial-services firm AMTD Group, on Wednesday made its...

Apr 8, 2020 09:45 AM
Technology

With Singapore lockdown underway, 'essential' chipmakers count on less disruption

[BENGALURU] Computer chip makers are banking on less disruptions to their factories from this week's strict lockdown...

Apr 8, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower tracking losses on Wall St; STI down 2%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Wednesday following losses in a volatile US market session overnight.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.