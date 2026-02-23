ValueMax H2 profit rises 14% to S$54.1 million on higher revenue

Earnings per share at S$0.0591 for the period, up from S$0.0546 previously

[SINGAPORE] ValueMax on Monday (Feb 23) posted a 14 per cent increase in net profit to S$54.1 million for the six months ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$47.4 million in the same period a year ago.

This comes on the back of higher revenue for the period, which was up 25.8 per cent at S$284.8 million, from S$226.4 million in the year-ago period.

Earnings per share stood at S$0.0591 for the second half of FY2025, up from S$0.0546 the previous year.

A final dividend of S$0.0268 per share was declared for the full year, same as the year before.

Cost of sales for H2 FY2025 rose to S$198.3 million, from S$160.1 million previously.

“The increase is mainly due to increases in cost of sales for retail and trading of jewellery and gold and moneylending businesses of S$39.2 million and S$300,000, respectively, which is in line with the increase in revenue,” noted the statement on Monday.

They were partially offset by a decrease in cost of sales for pawnbroking business by S$1.3 million as well.

As gold prices have maintained a strong upward trajectory amid global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, the group believes its “disciplined risk management framework” and diversified revenue streams position it well for continued growth.

Shares of ValueMax closed up 9.8 per cent or S$0.12 at S$1.34 before the release of results.