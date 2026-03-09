‘Very grim’: Singapore, regional petrochem sector could see more force majeure notices; EDB in contact with players

Government agencies are working to support companies amid the ‘evolving situation’

The petrochemical sector in Singapore, along with the rest of Asia, is facing a crunch in naphtha arising from the conflict in the Middle East. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The escalating conflict in the Middle East has cast a pall on Singapore’s petrochemical sector, with two key players declaring force majeure in the past week and some analysts expecting that more could follow.

“It is looking very grim for Singapore’s petrochemical sector and the broader economy as the oil supply chain is fractured,” said June Goh, senior oil market analyst at Sparta Commodities.

Oil prices on Monday (Mar 9) surpassed US$100 a barrel, with the shipping halt in the Strait of Hormuz and continued attacks on the Middle East’s energy infrastructure.