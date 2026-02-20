Vicom posts 77.6% surge in H2 net profit to S$26.9 million

The group proposes a tax-exempt, one-tier final dividend of S$0.053 a share for FY2025, up from S$0.03 in the financial year before

[SINGAPORE] Vehicle inspection company Vicom on Friday (Feb 20) reported a 77.6 per cent jump in year-on-year net profit to S$26.9 million, from S$15.2 million, for the half-year ended Dec 31, 2025.

This comes on the back of its H2 revenue rising 54.4 per cent year on year to S$97.6 million, from S$63.2 million.

The group has proposed a tax-exempt, one-tier final dividend of S$0.053 a share for FY2025, up from S$0.03 in the financial year before.

Its Friday bourse filing said: “Together with the interim tax-exempt, one-tier dividend of S$0.031 cents paid on Aug 19, 2025, the total dividend for 2025 will be S$0.084 per ordinary share, representing a payout ratio of 70 per cent, if the final dividend is approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting on Apr 22, 2026.”

Earnings per share for its second half for FY2025 came in at S$0.0759, up from S$0.0428 in the same period the year before.

The results achieved by Vicom comes as it installed over 251,000 on-board units (OBUs) as a partner of the ERP 2.0 migration exercise of the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

It was the highest number of OBUs installed among the four authorised partners, said the bourse filing.

However, the group expects overall demand for its testing services to fall in the year ahead.

“Demand for vehicle testing and related work is expected to taper off, following substantial completion of OBU installations in 2025,” it said.

At the same time, demand for non-vehicle testing is expected to grow, with the addition of new testing capabilities through Vicom’s integrated testing hub in Jalan Papan in Jurong, which becomes fully operational in the second half of the year.

Vicom CEO Sim Wing Yew said: “The Jalan Papan hub will provide expanded space to increase the operational capacity of our vehicle-inspection business, and house emerging and advanced non-vehicle testing services to meet rising industrial demands.”

Shares of Vicom ended Friday 1.2 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$1.72, before the release of the results.