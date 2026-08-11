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Vingroup’s VinSpace signs SpaceX contract for satellite missions

Its satellites will launch on a SpaceX Transporter rideshare mission in 2027

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Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 12:06 PM
    • VinSpace said the project supports its strategy aimed at building capabilities across the space value chain.
    • VinSpace said the project supports its strategy aimed at building capabilities across the space value chain. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HANOI] VinSpace, a unit of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has signed a launch contract with SpaceX for its satellite missions, the company said on Tuesday (Aug 11).

    VinSpace’s satellites will launch on a SpaceX Transporter rideshare mission in 2027, joining multiple other customers on a shared launch, it said in a statement.

    VinSpace handles the research, development, manufacturing and in-orbit operation of its satellites.

    The company said the project supports its strategy aimed at building capabilities across the space value chain, including satellite design and manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing, launch management, operations and data services.

    The missions are expected to support in-orbit technology testing, satellite capability development, international collaboration, and future commercial applications, VinSpace said.

    VinSpace was founded in November 2025, with an initial capital of 300 billion dong (US$11.4 million). Vingroup’s founder Pham Nhat Vuong holds a majority share in VinSpace. REUTERS

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