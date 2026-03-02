The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Wealth flows, Asean momentum to anchor DBS, OCBC and UOB as lower rates loom in 2026: analysts

Asset-quality trends remain an area to watch, but banks have likely made pre-emptive provisions for such risks

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Mon, Mar 2, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • A key theme across the sector is the growing contribution of wealth management and fees.
    • A key theme across the sector is the growing contribution of wealth management and fees. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore’s three local banks exited FY2025 on a firm footing, as stronger fee and wealth income helped offset pressure from lower interest rates, while provisioning buffers kept asset quality broadly stable heading into 2026.

    With further rate cuts expected to weigh on margins in FY2026, attention is turning to Asean loan growth and sustained wealth inflows as the next drivers of performance, even as asset-quality trends remain an area to watch.

    This comes as intra-Asean trade and investment flows are expected to remain a medium-term pillar despite tariff-related volatility, said analysts.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    DBSOCBCUOBFinancial resultsSingapore banks

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More