‘We’re not deal junkies’: CapitaLand Investment CEO says potential M&As must help build long-term capabilities, drive share price

Any such deal must ‘make strategic sense’, says Lee Chee Koon

The comments come amid rumours of a potential merger between CapitaLand and Mapletree Investments. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Investment (CLI) is not pursuing merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities “just for growth”, said the real asset manager’s group chief executive officer Lee Chee Koon on Wednesday (Feb 11).

This comes amid rumours of a potential merger between CapitaLand and Mapletree Investments.

While not naming Mapletree directly, Lee said any M&A deal “must make strategic sense”.

“If it’s not accretive, it doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t build long term capabilities that can allow us to drive new funds capabilities (and) drive ROE (return on equity), it’s going to be very difficult for us to stand in front of our investors to explain why we want to do a certain transaction,” Lee said at a briefing accompanying CLI’s full-year results announcement.

“We want to do good deals that really help to build the long-term capabilities for the company that can drive the share price,” he added.

Lee, however, conceded that CLI needs M&A to meet its target of growing its funds under management to S$200 billion by 2028.

“In the last 12 months, you see our name appearing in different news, whether it is a platform in Korea, a listed entity in Australia, a listed entity in Hong Kong, a hospitality platform with European origin... not all the news are correct,” Lee said.

“But yes, we are definitely actively looking at deals.”