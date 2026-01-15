Why the SGX-Nasdaq dual listing bridge suits Temasek and GIC portfolio companies

The bridge allows firms to access both investor bases in parallel, cutting cost and complexity relative to separate listings

The SGX-Nasdaq dual listing bridge stands to gain more with Temasek and GIC participation than without. FILE PHOTO: BT

[SINGAPORE] As more details emerge over the proposed dual listing bridge between the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Nasdaq, it is becoming increasingly clear that Temasek and GIC portfolio companies are among those best placed to make use of the new framework.

For years, many of the startups that Temasek invested in have ultimately sought listings in the US, particularly on Nasdaq, drawn by a deeper investor pool and generally higher valuation benchmarks.

Companies such as Grab, Sea and electric scooter company Gogoro are among those that have chosen US exchanges for their public market debuts.