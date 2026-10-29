Wilmar slides almost 5% after weaker Q3 earnings; Indonesian police probe plantation fires

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The company’s shares are down over 20% in six months

The stock is trading at its lowest in more than 10 months. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Shares of agribusiness group Wilmar International tumbled more than 4 per cent on Thursday (Oct 29), extending a months-long decline as the company faced an Indonesian police investigation into plantation fires and reported weaker underlying third-quarter earnings.

The counter dipped to S$3.12 at 10.47 am, down 4.6 per cent or S$0.15 from its previous closing price of S$3.27. It then pared some losses to reach S$3.14 by the midday trading break. It then slipped again to end the day 4.9 per cent or S$0.16 lower at S$3.11.

Thursday’s sell-off marked a further slide for Wilmar’s shares, which have shed more than 20 per cent over the past six months. Shares of Wilmar were trading at S$3.99 on Apr 8.

Wilmar revealed on Wednesday, in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange Regulation, that Indonesian police were conducting preliminary investigations into fires affecting about 28 hectares of plantation land belonging to its subsidiaries in West Kalimantan.

The group said it was cooperating fully with the authorities.

According to Wilmar, its internal investigations found that the fires originated either outside its concession boundaries or in non-planted areas, including land farmed by local communities and conservation areas under its management.

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The mainboard-listed company said it found no evidence linking the fires to its land preparation or clearing activities. It estimated losses involving crops and oil palms at less than US$500,000.

The disclosures came after the regulator issued a second round of queries to listed agribusinesses with operations in Indonesia, seeking further information on their exposure to the fires and haze affecting Singapore.

The regulator also asked companies to disclose any investigations by authorities in Singapore, Indonesia or elsewhere, and whether they had links to 10 Indonesian companies issued preventive measure notices under Singapore’s Transboundary Haze Pollution Act.

Wilmar said it had no operational, supply-chain or business relationships with those 10 companies.

Separately, Wilmar’s chairman and CEO Kuok Khoon Hong was among the company representatives who attended a closed-door meeting with Senior Minister K Shanmugam and other Singapore ministers on Wednesday over the haze.

At the meeting, Shanmugam urged the companies to cooperate fully with investigations into the Indonesian fires, warning that the authorities would use their powers to establish responsibility for the transboundary haze.

Wilmar maintained that the fires and haze had not resulted in, and were not expected to result in, any material operational, financial, legal or regulatory impact on the group.

Weak earnings

The developments came as Wilmar reported weaker underlying earnings for the third quarter ended Sep 30.

Although its net profit stood at US$281 million, reversing a year-ago loss that had been weighed down by a one-off compensation expense paid to the Indonesian government, its core net profit fell 25.2 per cent year on year to US$267.3 million.

The group attributed the weaker underlying performance partly to higher raw material costs and lower soybean crushing margins.