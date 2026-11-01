Wilmar sold goods to 6 firms issued notices under Singapore haze law; no operational relationship

Revenue for such sales amount to 371,289.9 million rupiah (US$22.5 million)

Wilmar is among the Singapore-registered companies that the National Environment Agency is seeking information from on potential links to the haze. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Wilmar International sold fertilisers and diesel products for heavy equipment to six companies in Indonesia that have been issued notices under Singapore’s haze law, the agribusiness disclosed in a bourse filing on Saturday (Oct 31).

The revenue for such sales amounted to 371,289.9 million rupiah (US$22.5 million) for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025, it said in response to queries from Singapore Exchange Regulation.

But Wilmar added that it has no operational or supply chain relationship to the six companies, namely:

Bumi Andalas Permai

Bumi Mekar Hijau

Paramitra Mulia Langgeng

SBA Wood Industries

Buana Megatama Jaya

Baratama Putra Perkasa

Wilmar also said that it does not have any operational, supply chain or business relationship with the remaining four companies that Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) has issued preventive measures notices to, under the Republic’s Transboundary Haze Pollution Act.

Those four companies are:

Sumatera Alam Anugerah

Hutan Lestari Raya

Bangkanesia

Mananjung Hayak

Wilmar also confirmed that none of the 10 companies is its subsidiary.

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In separate filings on Friday, Indofood Agri Resources and Kencana Agri said that they do not have operational, supply chain or business relationships with the 10 companies named by NEA, and that these entities are not subsidiaries.

Kencana Agri also announced on Sunday that it will engage assessors from the Singapore government’s panel, as directed by the NEA, to assess any connections it may have with fires in Indonesia linked to the haze.

The company will do this voluntarily and at its own cost, and “welcomes the opportunity to engage constructively with the relevant authorities and independent assessors”, it said in a bourse filing.

Wilmar and Indofood Agri had also earlier agreed to engage assessors, alongside Golden Agri-Resources, APP Company and APP Company (China).

They are among the 10 Singapore-registered companies that NEA has issued a separate set of notices to, seeking information on potential links to the transboundary haze.

Wilmar shares ended Friday at S$3.01, down by S$0.10 or 3.2 per cent; Indofood Agri fell 1.5 per cent or S$0.005 to end the day at S$0.325, while Kencana Agri was flat at S$0.48.