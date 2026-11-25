Overseas expansion is critical as the carmaker faces slumping demand back home in China

Xiaomi is vulnerable to slower domestic sales as it does not currently export, while rivals like BYD have offset some domestic pressure with sales overseas. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

XIAOMI has started to look for car dealers in more European countries, and signalled future plans for the UK, as it gears up to start selling electric vehicles in Germany in 2027.

The company’s European expansion has been progressing better than expected and many dealers have approached Xiaomi to discuss selling their cars, the firm’s president Lu Weibing said on an earnings call on Tuesday (Nov 24).

“Not only have we engaged with dealers in left-hand drive markets but we have also started recruiting dealers in right-hand drive markets,” he said.

While he did not specify the UK, it is Europe’s biggest right-hand drive market.

Earlier in 2026, Chinese media reported Lu saying that Xiaomi planned to start selling right-hand drive vehicles in 2028, without specifying which country.

A Xiaomi spokesperson declined to comment on whether the carmaker has plans for the UK.

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An overseas expansion is critical as the carmaker faces slumping demand back home in China, where a scaling back of subsidies and weak economy is hurting consumer spending.

Xiaomi is vulnerable to the slowdown as it does not currently export, whereas rivals like BYD have been able to offset some of the domestic pressure by accelerating sales overseas.

Still, there are also signs that exports may slow from their supercharged pace as international markets introduce protectionist policies aimed at stemming the flood of Chinese EVs.

That includes the EU, which is introducing a cap on imports of hybrid vehicles – a rule that could slash the volume of Chinese hybrid exports to the bloc by 50 to 60 per cent, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The region already imposes extra tariffs on battery EV imports from China.

Xiaomi’s Lu said the company will proactively prepare and respond, and the new measure will not affect its strategy for Europe. The carmaker reaffirmed the company’s target of entering the German market in the third quarter of 2027.

Xiaomi is also planning to send vehicles to Sweden, Germany, Spain and Italy to carry out cold weather testing and other validation, Lu said. BLOOMBERG