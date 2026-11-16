Production hits the slowest since 2022, when strict Covid policies led to manufacturing disruptions

An employee checks cars in the Shandong province (pictured). China’s market faces production overcapacity, with too many cars and too few buyers. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] China’s car production stalled in October as a prolonged slump in domestic demand intensifies overcapacity pressures in the world’s biggest auto market.

Production grew just 0.9 per cent in October from a year earlier, according to government data.

That is the slowest since 2022, when China’s strict Covid Zero policies led to widespread manufacturing disruptions.

China’s market has been plagued by production overcapacity as the removal of subsidies and an economic slowdown hurt consumer demand, leaving manufacturers with too many cars and chasing too few buyers.

An export boom has helped ease some of that pressure, but growing protectionism in key overseas markets risks chipping away at that buffer.

Earlier in November, China’s Passenger Car Association warned that exports will slow to a 10 per cent growth rate in 2027 due to the introduction of tariffs or import quotas in overseas markets. BLOOMBERG