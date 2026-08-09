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Zoom looks beyond video calls as Singapore workers return to office

Video meetings now sit within a broader portfolio that includes phone calls, face-to-face meetings and even hybrid meetings, says Carlos Quaderi

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Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Sun, Aug 9, 2026 · 12:00 PM
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    • Carlos Quaderi, head of Apac at Zoom, says: “There is nothing better than human conversation to provide real-time contextual awareness.”
    • Carlos Quaderi, head of Apac at Zoom, says: “There is nothing better than human conversation to provide real-time contextual awareness.” PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] As more workers return to the office, Zoom wants to follow them as part of its wider push to grow beyond a video-conferencing platform in the Asia-Pacific.

    Instead of positioning itself solely around virtual meetings, Zoom is expanding into artificial intelligence-powered workplace software – including meeting room systems and office management tools – as it seeks to redefine itself.

    A 2025 JLL survey of 500 Singapore employees found that 69 per cent faced policies requiring them to work from office for a certain number of days.

    ZoomArtificial IntelligenceToplineSingapore

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